Four arrested for drug trafficking after being pulled over in Laurel County

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested off of Sally’s Branch Road after a traffic stop.

A deputy pulled over a white Chevrolet Tahoe for an equipment violation around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Four people were in the car: 37-year-old Jason Frazier of East Bernstadt, 34-year-old Antonio Harlin of Columbus Ohio, 19-year-old Patience Robinson of East Bernstadt, and 30-year-old India Hawk of Columbus, Ohio.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car. After a K-9 alerted on the Tahoe, and deputies said they found marijuana and a large sum of money in possession of the four people.

Frazier, Harlin, Robinson and Hawk were all arrested. While being searched at the detention center, officials said they found them in possession of two ounces of methamphetamine.