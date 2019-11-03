Sheriff: Intoxicated woman steals ice cream bars from Dollar General

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -- Kentucky officials from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman on Thursday.
Imogene Cowden of Lily is accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General near London.
When sheriffs arrived, they say Imogene Cowden of Lily said "I have done something I shouldn't have."
Police say the woman then took out unpaid items from her purse.
Police say they found a total of close to $25 in unpaid items on her, including frozen ice cream bars.
Deputies arrested Cowden on several charges including shoplifting and public intoxication.
