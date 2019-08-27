Sheriff: Man brought gun, ammo, knife to Tennessee school

Authorities say a man attempted to pick up a student from a Tennessee elementary school while armed with a gun, two loaded magazines, and a knife.

News outlets report 53-year-old George A. Kennedy was arrested Monday and charged with possessing a firearm inside an elementary school. A Montgomery County sheriff's statement says Kennedy entered the school that afternoon and front office staff noticed what appeared to be the outline of a firearm under his clothing.

It says staff notified school resource officer Deputy Ashley Grimes, who then disarmed Kennedy. The statement says Kennedy is licensed to carry a handgun and told authorities he didn't know it was illegal to carry a firearm in the school. Deputies say the law is posted on the entrance to the school.

