Sheriff: Passenger attempted to destroy evidence by eating drugs

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -- A man is behind bars facing charges of drug trafficking and tampering with evidence.
According to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle Saturday around noon.
Deputies say the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Sean Ganem, of Parksville, attempted to destroy evidence during the traffic stop by eating prescription pills.
During the investigation, deputies say they found 2 ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales and cash.
Ganem was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.
