Sheriff: Passenger attempted to destroy evidence by eating drugs

A man is behind bars facing charges of drug trafficking and tampering with evidence.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle Saturday around noon.

Deputies say the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Sean Ganem, of Parksville, attempted to destroy evidence during the traffic stop by eating prescription pills.

During the investigation, deputies say they found 2 ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales and cash.

Ganem was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

