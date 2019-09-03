Sheriff: Pulaski County teen accidentally shot in the neck

Authorities in Pulaski County say a 15-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the neck in what appears to be an accidental shooting, according to a report from WKYT.

Major Jeff Hancock said deputies responded to the shooting on N Lake Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old was "messing around" with the handgun along with her 18-year-old boyfriend when the shot was accidentally fired.

The 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by a neighbor before being airlifted to UK Hospital. The 18-year-old was not hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

