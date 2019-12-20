Sheriff: Suspect kidnaps victim; found eating fried chicken

Some Good Samaritans who came to the aid of a wreck victim found themselves caught in the middle of a bizarre and frightening crime.

Lincoln County deputies say it all started Wednesday morning in the Crab Orchard area when a couple stopped to help a man who had been involved in a wreck.

When the man got out of his vehicle to help, investigators say the crash victim, 40-year-old Raymond McCollum, turned violent, forcing his way into the couple’s car and driving off with the woman inside.

“The wife inside the vehicle, she fought with him, trying to get him out of the vehicle,” says Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger. “The elderly man tried to get in the vehicle, he was dragged down the road.”

Deputies issued an order to be on the lookout for the suspect as soon as they got the report. About two hours later, the car was spotted in Berea, at a surprising location.

According to investigators, McCollum had stopped at a Lee’s Famous Recipe, gave the woman the car keys, and went inside to eat. Soon thereafter, law enforcement arrived at the restaurant.

“My understanding is that they located him inside eating his chicken dinner,” says Sheriff Folger.

Investigators say the scary thing about the crime is that the couple, wanting to help an accident victim, found themselves in the position of being victims.

“You know it’s going to keep other people from wanting to stop and help people in situations like this,” says the sheriff. “It’s a scary world now.”

The sheriff says the man was hurt from being dragged by McCollum, but the woman who tried to fight with her attacker was simply shaken up.

McCollum was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Regional Jail. He currently faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, and theft charges.

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff says McCollum will likely face additional charges.

