Sheriff: Suspect shot himself in the hand while stealing handguns

A suspected burglar is behind bars after reportedly injuring himself while committing the crime.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called to a business in southern Laurel County on a report of a burglary.

Investigators were able to track down 20-year-old Austin Andrew Trayner to a home off KY 1223 on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Trayner entered the business with the intent to burglarize the shop. He reportedly took handguns and a Black & Decker drill from the business.

While committing the crime, investigators say Trayner accidentally shot himself in the left hand, before taking the items and leaving the scene.

Trayner was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was treated in Corbin, and later at UK Hospital for his gunshot wound.

He was then taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

