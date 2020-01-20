Sheriff: Tenn. man shot wife, killed himself

A Tennessee man shot his wife before shooting and killing himself, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said.

WJHL reported that a couple got into an argument on Monday morning at a home in the Buck Mountain Community in Roan Mountain.

Sheriff Lunceford said the victim was watching TV in the living room when her husband, Robert Fields, walked in and shot her multiple times with a .357 revolver. Investigators said Fields went into the bedroom and fatally shot himself.

The victim was able to call 911 and was taken to an area hospital.

