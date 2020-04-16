Sheriff asking for help locating missing teen

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing/runaway teen.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Michael Alex Barr is seventeen years old and was last seen in the Pressman's Home area of Hawkins County.

Barr was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoe, and possibly travelled to the Bristol area.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423 272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423 272-7121

