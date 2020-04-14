Sheriff warns Facbook games could lead to identity theft, hacking

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning people to stop playing trivia games that reveal personal information on Facebook.

"Since everyone is quarantining and spending time playing trivia games on their phones, why not try this one," the post said.

The Sheriff said the Facebook trivia trend often asks questions like "where did you grow up," "what's your pet's name," and "What street did you grow up on?"

The answers to many of the questions are the information used in most people's passwords and security questions.

The trivia games give personal information to everyone on the internet putting people at higher risk to get their identity stolen or their personal accounts hacked.

