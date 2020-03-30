Sheriff clashes with county lawyer over closing gun shops

The Los Angeles County sheriff says gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered deputies to make sure they were closed during the coronavirus crisis.

A move that was contradicted hours later when the county's top lawyer said they could be open.

The move by Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday enraged Second Amendment advocates, who said they planned to challenge it in court.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest county with 10 million residents, enacted a stay-at-home order last week requiring all nonessential businesses to close.

The county council says gun shops are essential businesses. It was not immediately clear what the conflicting guidance meant for gun stores in the county.

