Dogs possibly poisoned at Cocke Co. shelter, sheriff investigates

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after the possible poisoning of several dogs, according to the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County.

Shelter officials confirmed investigators believe someone threw rat poison into the dog kennel at the shelter.

Officials said investigators determined the shelter does not keep rat poison in their facility.

The possible poisoning was discovered during a spay/neuter appointment when one dog's blood wasn't clotting properly, according to shelter officials.

Elisha Henry, Director of Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County, said they were extremely worried for two dogs in particular, but all survived because workers took immediate action to save them.

Five dogs showed signs of poisoning, but shelter workers treated the entire population as a precaution.

Results from a blood test were still pending as of Monday evening.

Henry said she believes the poison had been in the dogs' systems for three to four days.

The shelter's former director was fired and arrested in December of 2018 after photos of a starving dog circulated on social media.

