Body found in Hawkins County creek sparks suspicious death investigation

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious death investigation is underway after the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.

Investigators said the body of Delia Telena Bishop was found in a creek near Highway 66 in Rogersville.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death.

Officials said no additional information was available due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.