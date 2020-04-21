Body found in Hawkins County creek sparks suspicious death investigation

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious death investigation is underway after the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.
Investigators said the body of Delia Telena Bishop was found in a creek near Highway 66 in Rogersville.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, but Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death.
Officials said no additional information was available due to the ongoing investigation.
