Sheriff searching for missing two-year-old, suspect in triple homicide

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing two-year-old they believe to have been taken by a homicide suspect.

2-year-old King Cane Crockett and his father, 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. were last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out-tag on it.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at a home on Moreland Avenue just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Deputies found three people shot in the house and one female with injuries. It was reported that there was an altercation between 29-year-old Crockett and his child’s mother. During the alleged altercation, Crockett is accused of pulling a firearm and shooting the woman's mother, step-father and sister to death.

Crockett then fled the scene with his 2-year-old son King Cane Crockett.

Caesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of Murder, and one count of Kidnapping. Caesar has family in both Florida and California.

Caesar is described as six foot one inch tall weighing between one hundred and eight to two hundred pounds, he was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.

King Cane Crockett is 2-years-old and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoodie with a blue superman logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.