Sheriff warns trick-or-treaters to know their neighborhood before they knock

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office warned trick-or-treaters to be aware of addresses where registered sex-offenders may live.

"We want parents to do their homework and avoid addresses where registered sex offenders may reside," said the warning. "We are working diligently on sending out a message that we will do whatever is necessary to protect our children and our communities."

To find a list of addresses where registered sex offenders live in your area click here.

