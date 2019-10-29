Sheriff warns trick-or-treaters to know their neighborhood before they knock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office warned trick-or-treaters to be aware of addresses where registered sex-offenders may live.

"We want parents to do their homework and avoid addresses where registered sex offenders may reside," said the warning. "We are working diligently on sending out a message that we will do whatever is necessary to protect our children and our communities."

To find a list of addresses where registered sex offenders live in your area click here.

