Sheriff's office: Tenn. man doused wife with alcohol, set her on fire

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of dousing his wife with rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

Todd Darrell Briggs, 35, was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and aggravated arson.

The sheriff's office said on August 16, deputies responded to the Franklin Woods Hospital for a woman who had suffered second and third degree burns to her head, arms and torso areas. Officials said she was later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

After investigating, officials said Briggs had doused rubbing alcohol on the floor of a residence and also on his wife during a domestic dispute. He then set the area and his wife on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Briggs was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

