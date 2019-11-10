East Tennessee deputies participating in "No Shave November"

The Roane County Sheriff's Office has decided to let some officers participate in No Shave November.

From Nov. 8th - Dec. 31st, deputies will be able to enter in No Shave November with a $100 minimum donation.

According to the department's Facebook page, deputies are participating in this to support Caiyden Grigsby who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Caiyden is the daughter of Sgt. Mitch Grigsby and his wife Chrysty.

The deputy who raises the most money will be able to keep their beard until Jan. 31st.

