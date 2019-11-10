Sheriff's searching for vehicle used in burglary

Detectives from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for their help in locating a vehicle that was used in a yacht company burglary.

The burglary occurred on Saturday, November 9th, at a local yacht company near East Coast Tellico Parkway.

The vehicle is thought to be a white Nissan Frontier, club (extended) cab.

The Sheriff's facebook says anyone with any information regarding this vehicle, or it’s owner, is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Marty Branum at (865) 986-4823 or the Loudon County E-911 Center.

