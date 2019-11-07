Shoney's kicks off holiday season with turkey

The Turkey Trio Promotion is what Shoney's will be rolling out this holiday season.

A choice of salad, sandwich and entree will all be a part of this new promotion.

Customers can choose from the Turkey Harvest Salad, Turley Cheddar Melt Sandwich or the Crispy Fried Turkey Breast as their meal options.

“At Shoney’s, guests don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving (and Shoney’s will be open on Thanksgiving) to enjoy fall’s culinary delight,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “We have created options to please all and are excited to treat our guests to the best turkey can offer. As we’ve said every day since 1947, ‘Let’s Eat!’”

Customers can also expect some good deserts to come their way as well. Shoney's has recently released their pecan pie just in time for the holiday season.

For a look at the full menu, you can visit Shoney's website here.

