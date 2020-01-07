Shooting at New Orleans Walmart kills employee

Updated: Tue 1:07 PM, Jan 07, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Walmart in Gentilly remains closed Tuesday morning as the NOPD continues its investigation into a deadly shooting Monday night.

A fatal shooting took place Monday night at a Walmart in the Gentilly section of New Orleans. (Source: WVUE/Gray News)

A suspect walked into the Walmart and shot a male employee in the chest. The victim later died.

A second person was shot in the foot, but is in stable condition.

An arrest was made at the scene.

The suspect in Monday night’s shooting is identified as 21-year-old Kentrell Baham.

Baham was booked early Tuesday morning with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The store usually opens at 6 a.m., but only employees are being allowed inside.

Counselors are being brought in to meet with employees.

