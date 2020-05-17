Chattanooga shooting leaves one hospitalized

A shooting in Chattanooga left one person hospitalized Sunday evening.

WDEF reported that the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near W 13th Street Ct.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A spokesperson with the police department told WDEF that two men were arguing when the victim was shot.

“We’re still in the very early stages of trying to determine exactly what started the argument or confrontation between the two gentlemen," said Lt. Charles Brown with the Chattanooga Police Department. "We’re working right now with our investigators, crime scene unit, patrol officers to ascertain the reason behind it and also to locate the suspect.”

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital.

