Oliver Springs shooting range thrives in spite of pandemic

An outdoor activity has been "targeting" families and couples to test out the sport.

"It's like my second home. I love it here," said Jean Bell.

She wanted to relieve stress while stimulating the local economy.

"We have been trying to support all of the local businesses," she explained in between shots of gun fire in the background.

Bell and her husband go to the Windrock Shooting Range and Training Centeron the regular.

"We've seen a large influx of lady shooters and children and a large influx of memberships for our range," said Eric Matson, co-owner of the range.

Matson said the shooting range closed for 17 days since they wanted to show solidarity with Windrock park while they were closed at the start of the pandemic.

During that time, it allowed the owners to make the range safer and better.

"We've been doing better than we did last year at this time," explained Matson, "And I think the pandemic and people being locked in their house or quarantined has really given us the opportunity to expand our business, cause people want to be outside. They want to do things."

Matson said ammunition sales have nearly quadrupled in the past month.

"I have been working so life has been a little more normal than most people. But not being able to go to malls, and stores and restaurants this has been a Godsend for me," said Bell.

Some families have children who are in elementary school. They shoot a BB gun. Others who are in their 90s also come out and shoot.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

