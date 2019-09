The Knox County Sheriff's Department has reported that officers were dispatched in relation to a reported shooting somewhere between Macmont Circle and Clinton Highway.

According to the KCSO's Facebook, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center contacted dispatch that a victim had shown up to the ER with a gunshot wound in the hand.

KCSO is working to find the suspect. This story will continue to be updated as information comes in.

