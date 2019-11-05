Shooting victim in critical condition, police seek public's help to learn what happened

A shooting victim is in critical condition after Knoxville police said a man arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle early Tuesday morning.

A 33-year-old man was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting, according to Knoxville Police Department.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who has information regarding the circumstances of the shooting is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

