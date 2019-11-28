Shoppers line up for Black Friday deals in Knoxville

Shoppers lined up outside of Best Buy in West Knoxville to try and get some of the best Black Friday discounts available.

The line wrapped all the way around the neighboring store and past the building.

Some shoppers told WVLT they had been waiting for around an hour and half. Those at the front waited much longer for a chance to get first dibs on items they wanted.

Those shopping were looking for items ranging from video games to flat screen TV's.

Best Buy workers were outside in the lines as well handing out coupons and advertisement magazines so those waiting to shop could see what deals were offered.

