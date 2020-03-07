KPD investigating after shots fired at bar near UT campus

Officials with the University of Tennessee Police Department said gunshots were reported near Uptown Bar and Grill overnight.

Police warned students of the incident around 12:30 a.m between 19th Street and Mountcastle Street on Cumberland Avenue Saturday.

Students in the area were told to seek shelter and others were asked to avoid the area.

Around 1 a.m. police said the incident was being resolved and anyone in the area could resume their normal activities but were told to use caution.

UTPD reported that no suspects involved in the incident had been apprehended and the investigation will continue with the Knoxville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 865-215-7212.

