Murfreesboro police are searching for a suspect after they say officers were fired upon while responding to a motor vehicle crash.

The Murfreesboro Police Department announced around 9 p.m. on January 10 that shots were fired at officers while they responding to a motor vehicle crash.

According to the department, the suspect was on the loose. No injuries were reported as of 9 p.m.

