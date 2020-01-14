Shots fired near Market Square, three arrested says KPD

Knoxville police responded to a call of shots fired on Gay Street at Wall Avenue Sunday, according to a release.

Shots fired on Gay Street / Source: (WVLT)

KPD said two people were arrested after they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving the scene.

26-year-old Brandin Davis and 18-year-old Deon Warren, were taken into custody.

Warren was found in possession of various narcotics, while Davis was in possession of a 9mm pistol.

A records check revealed that both Warren and Davis had outstanding warrants on file, Warren out of Knox County and Davis out of East Ridge, TN.

In addition to the warrants, Davis was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest, while warren was charged with simple possession and evading arrest.

That same night, officers were also directed to a suspicious vehicle parked in the Market Square Garage that could have been involved in the initial shots fired call. Officers located and stopped the vehicle as it was exiting the lot. Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and subsequently removed the subjects for further investigation.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun during the search, which was revealed to be stolen out of Knoxville in December 2018. 26-year-old Emanuel Turner was arrested without incident for Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence and Theft of Property.

KPD said no victims were found in relation to the shooting.

