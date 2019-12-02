Should Jauan Jennings face consequences after Vandy stomp?

Jauan Jennings / (Michael Patrick/WVLT)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Should Jauan Jennings get in trouble? That's the question many Vol fans are asking after Tennessee's win against Vanderbilt.

Video appears to show Jennings stepping on a Vanderbilt player's face after a hard hit.

"Juan Jennings had an interesting encounter on the sideline today," said one Tweet from Elite College Football. "How we feel about this?"

Twitter appears to be divided on the issue.

Some people say it appears to be unintentional.

While others say the move was uncalled for.

What are your thoughts?

