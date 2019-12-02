Should Jauan Jennings face consequences after Vandy stomp?

ICYMI: Jauan Jennings had an interesting encounter on the sideline today



How we feel about this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/g9BHLb9dqx — Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 1, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Should Jauan Jennings get in trouble? That's the question many Vol fans are asking after Tennessee's win against Vanderbilt.

Video appears to show Jennings stepping on a Vanderbilt player's face after a hard hit.

"Juan Jennings had an interesting encounter on the sideline today," said one Tweet from Elite College Football. "How we feel about this?"

Twitter appears to be divided on the issue.

Some people say it appears to be unintentional.

Football is a contact sport. Jennings should have been a better sport, but suspension is stupid! I’m sure Pruitt will address it if need be. — Becky Kiser (@kiser_becky) December 1, 2019

I don't believe it was intentionally. It looks like he was. Just trying to standup and accidentally stepped on the Vandy player. — James Forrest Martin (@jfmgovols) December 1, 2019

While others say the move was uncalled for.

He should suspended honestly, I like the intensity but the timing is uncalled for and selfish — Joseph (@Joseph_Luke52) December 1, 2019

Unbiased opinion. That shit was 100% intentional. Everyone who plays know exactly what he tried to do. Dude did his best to make it look un-intentional, but he knew what he was doing. Tennessee fans are the worse and will not give a honest answer. Flip it. Y’all lose your shit. — Derek White (@IAmJonDerek) December 1, 2019

What are your thoughts?

