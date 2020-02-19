Should Tennessee's state tool be a ladder?

Did you know states could have an official "tool"? A Tennessee lawmaker wants the Volunteer States's to be a ladder.

Senator Ed Jackson introduced SB 2296 on February 4.

The bill "designates the ladder as the official state tool." The bill was passed on the second consideration in the Senate.

Check out some of Tennessee's other state symbols:

- Milk was designated as the official state beverage in 2009.

- The tomato designated as Tennessee’s official state fruit in 2003.

- In 1971, the raccoon was adopted as Tennessee’s official wild animal.

- The Tennessee Walking Horse was named the official state horse in 2000.

