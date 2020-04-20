Should shoppers be banned from entering grocery stores? Experts say 'yes'

According to a report from CNN, experts now say grocery stores should consider not allowing shoppers to enter and browse.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers' union told CNN that 85% of its grocery store member workers reported that customers are not practicing social distancing in stores.

"Anything that reduces the need for interaction with the public and allows for greater physical distancing will ultimately better protect grocery workers," said John Logan, professor and director of Labor and Employment Studies at San Francisco State University. "Shuttering stores and repurposing them for pickup and delivery only would be a positive step."

Many grocery stores already offer pick up and delivery options, but many customers continue to shop in stores.

"Any store still allowing hundreds of members of the public to enter every day is taking a calculated risk on behalf of their front line staff," store owner Mike Houston said. "That is highly irresponsible to me."

