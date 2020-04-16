Should you bring your loved one home from a senior living facility?

With seniors being one of the most vulnerable populations for the Coronavirus, should you be worried if a loved one is in a senior living facility?

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, germs are more likely to flow freely outside of senior living facilities compared to inside them. Because of this, The CDC does not recommend moving your loved one out of a facility due to fear of them catching COVID-19.

But, AARP said while some medical professionals say it's not smart to move a loved one out, other medical professionals say if a person has the resources to provide care for a senior at all times and become their solo caretaker, then they could consider it. But, this decision is a personal one. Experts say before making the decision, try to think why that senior was placed in a facility in the first place.

"Upsetting someone's routine and bringing them home. You know the question would be how could they better care for their loved one at home? They made a decision to place them because they felt that they could be well cared for. And I think facilities are doing an incredible job of trying to assure their residents' safety as well as their staff's," said Paula Falk, who is the Director of Care Giving Services at The Senior Friendship Centers.

Falk also encourages families to chose one person designated to calling the facility to check in on their loved one. She said having multiple people from the same family calling to check in could overwhelm the staff.

