Should you get a coronavirus antibody test?

Many people who have gotten ill in recent months but weren't tested for COVID-19 have been wondering if they had the coronavirus, and they're turning to antibody tests for answers.

CBS News reports that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization to a dozen COVID-19 antibody tests, and there are more than 200 on the market.

What are antibodies?

Antibodies are proteins the body makes to attack a virus. If somebody has a certain antibody it could mean that they were infected in the past — whether they knew it or not. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine physician at Sutter Health in San Francisco told CBSN that having specific antibodies "means you've been exposed to that virus, or you've had a vaccine for it."

How accurate are antibody tests?

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus says many antibody tests on the market right now are "advertising claims that make no sense." He said that too little is known about the coronavirus to rely on the results of most of the current antibody tests. CBS added that tests with higher rates of false-positive results could mistakenly lead people to believe they have antibodies when they actually don't and vice versa.

"Aside from this latest FDA-approved antibody test that we're hearing about that is highly accurate, I should also point out that we don't even know if most of the other hundred or so tests that are out there on the market are even close to being that accurate," Ungerleider said.

Do antibodies mean you're immune?

Even if a test can accurately detect antibodies, Agus said people who carry them cannot rest assured they are safe from the virus. That's because having the antibody does not necessarily mean you are immune to the virus.

Angus said the body creates antibodies to fight infection, but not all of them will neutralize the virus. "Until we have the immunity component, for the individual person (an antibody test) doesn't make sense," he said.

He said cities and companies could use the tests to see who has been exposed to the virus in the past, but would not know who is safe from it.

He said the next step is to take existing tests and add in an "immunity component" — but when that could be ready is unknown.

"There is no reason to get a test at the present time unless you're part of an epidemiologic study, [or] your company wants to know how many people potentially have been exposed. For reasons like that, they're important. But for personal decisions, right now, they are not to be used, because they do not tell you immunity," Agus said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS News on April 19 that having the virus and having immunity are two "different question(s)," and that research is underway on that.

"That's why these studies that are going on with plasma and giving plasma to sick patients to really see if that antibody confers protective immunity and help to the individual who is sick, as well as really doing studies with vaccines and looking, seeing whether the antibodies that are produced are effective," Birx said.

"These are questions that we still have scientifically. I will tell you, in most infectious diseases, except for HIV, we know that when you get sick and you recover and you develop antibodies, that that antibody often confers immunity. We just don't know if it's immunity for a month, immunity for six months, immunity for six years," she said.

