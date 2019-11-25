Side Dish Showcase Winner: Misty's Broccoli Casserole

Congratulations to Misty Strevel and thank for you coming on WVLT News This Morning to let us taste your special broccoli casserole!

Misty Strevel won the Side Dish Showcase with her broccoli casserole. / Source: (WVLT)

Here's how to make Misty's special side:

Ingredients

- 2 frozen boxes of chopped broccoli

- 1 can cream of celery soup

- 1 cup Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese

- 3/4 cup mayonnaise

- 1 stick salted butter

- 2 tablespoons dehydrated onions

- 2 eggs

- 1/2 box Cheese-it white cheddar crackers

Directions

- Place butter in dish and place in oven to melt

- Boil broccoli until cooked, then drain

- Mix all the other ingredients together

- Mix in broccoli

- Mix in melted butter then pour in dish

- Crush crackers over the top until fully covered

