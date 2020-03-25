Sidewalk chalk art to bring smiles to Farragut neighborhood

Some people in Farragut use sidewalk chalk to express creativity and spread joy to their neighbors.

Farragut's Stonecrest Neighborhood has gotten a little more colorful.

"We're going to do some positive messages for our neighbors on the sidewalk," said Mikki Batista.

Mikki and her son, Grayson, want to soak up the sun from the comfort of their own home.

"We've been cooped up for a couple days and we're ready to get out," said Batista.

They've mostly checked on their neighbors.

"There's a lot of elderly families in here that can't get out as much as we can," explained Batista.

But now they created masterpieces.

"So excited it's finally nice out. We've been watching YouTube and NetFlix and a lot of board games," said Batista.

She took Grayson away from his chores.

"He vacuums and he helps clean the bathroom and he's emptying the dishwasher and helping with laundry so yeah, he's getting some home economics," laughed Batista.

Grayson wrote messages that say: "You're loved. You'll be ok."

The goal was to bring some hope to his neighborhood.

