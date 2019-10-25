Significant power outage expected in Harriman, Tenn.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says there will be a significant power outage in Harriman, Tenn. Friday night due to a faulty component in an electric substation.

"To correct the issue with as little impact as possible, TVA and Harriman Utilities will replace the component at midnight," said TVA public information officer Jim Hopson. "This repair work may cause a five to 20-minute power outage that could impact the Oakdale, South Harriman, and Cardiff areas."

TVA has apologized for the inconvenience this power outage may cause.

