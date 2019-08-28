Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown man with dementia

Morristown Police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man who has early-onset dementia.

Family members said they lost contact with David Lynn Morgan shortly after he told them he needed fuel for his truck.

Morgan is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is , 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, tag 006-NVN, with a University of Tennessee plate on the front bumper.

Police say he could be in Kentucky, but anyone with information about where he may be should contact police at 423-585-2701.

