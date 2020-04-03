Simple kid-friendly workouts to try at home

Have laundry baskets? Stuffed toys? You have the makings for an at-home fitness routine for small children. Former college gymnast and mother of five Heidi De La Rocha shares ideas from Heidi's Gym in Farragut, which is closed for now because of Coronavirus concerns in East Tennessee and the nation.

To set up your living room or patio for the fitness routines that Heidi demonstrates, you just need:

Laundry baskets

Small stuffed animals to use as bean bags

Multiple hula hoops

Large exercise ball or blow-up toy ball

Heidi's Gym is closed for now, but typically offers small class sizes in gymnastics young children and teens.

You can also reach Heidi for fitness questions for kids via the Heidi's Gym Facebook page.

