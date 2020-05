If you're a Vol fan most likely you've seen Sinan the Squirrel either in person or online.

The world's tiniest Vol fan took to social media, to celebrate Class of 2020 graduates.

Sinan posted photos on Instagram posing with graduates all over UT's campus.

How are you making graduation special for a 2020 graduate in your life?

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.