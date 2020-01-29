Sinan the Squirrel is selling valentines to support Australia

You may know him as the world's tiniest Vol fan, but now he's showing some love for the koalas.

Sinan posted a photo on Instagram showing images of the cards which are $3 each.

The post says he will donate the money made on the cards to help the wildlife in Australia.

"Valentine's day is coming you can make your love happy and my little friends in Australia happy at the same time. I am going to sell this card for $3 and donate the profit to help the wildlife in Australia. If you don't need the card you can donate to @redcrossau

