Singapore’s robot park dog promotes social distancing

SINGAPORE (CNN/Gray News) – A robot dog named Spot is patrolling some of Singapore’s greenspace.

A robot dog like this one patrols the walkways of a Singapore park. (Source: Boston Dynamics, CNN)

The yellow and black machine, made by Boston Dynamics, has its own camera and keeps an eye on Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park, making sure people aren’t clustering together.

Spot patrols about a two-mile section of the park, during off-peak hours.

The robot dog walks on four legs and gets plenty of curious looks.

The robot has a sensor to help it navigate the area. It also has its own loudspeaker so it can play social distancing messages to people if things seem a bit too crowded.

“Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the message says in a video from The Straits Times. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you.”

Singapore started using the robot last week

It’s also designed to be used in other areas like telemedicine, electric power, construction sites and nuclear facilities.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.