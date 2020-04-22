Gray's ’Singing For Their Supper’ telethon raises more than $1M for food banks

Gray Television’s “Singing For Their Supper” telethon raised more than $1,026,000 to benefit local food banks.

Darius Rucker made a donation as a part of the 'Singing For Their Supper' telethon. (Source: WCSC)

More than 50 of Gray’s television stations aired the telethon, which featured virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters. The donations from viewers, performers, and Gray Television and its stations far exceeded the initial goal and will help provide more than four million meals to local residents in need.

During his live appearance on WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina, singer Darius Rucker announced a personal $50,000 donation to Lowcountry Food Bank and offered to match up to an additional $50,000. The telethon began with a combined donation of more than $100,000 by Gray Television and its participating stations.

“Singing For Their Supper” featured performances by Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Scotty McCreery and more. The program was produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray stations WRDW in Augusta, Georgia and WTOC in Savannah, Georgia.

“I’m so proud to call South Carolina home – I’ve lived here my whole life,” Rucker shared with WCSC viewers during the live broadcast. “One thing I really love is how much we care about each other in our communities, and right now our neighbors need a lot of help. So many people are struggling because of this virus and one thing we can all do is help provide food for those in need. Tonight, I’m going to join you guys in giving. Beth, Cary, Dani, Jack and I are going to give $50,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank, and we want to match all the donations that come in tonight during this pledge up to $50,000. We know people need food and we just want to help as much as we can. And we just want to say thank you to all of the volunteers out there, all of the doctors and nurses, all the healthcare professionals – you guys are doing an amazing job. The folks out there on the frontlines at the stores, working and doing the things we need – a special thanks to all of you. And all of you who are giving to the food bank tonight, thank you so much because you’re all heroes. I know the only way we can get through this is together. So let’s do it, together.”

Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith said, “One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve. We are overwhelmed with the response and truly grateful to every viewer for stepping up to help neighbors in need. We also extend our sincere thanks to the artists who donated their funds, time and talents to this worthy cause.”

“When WRDW called with an idea to raise money for local food banks through a musical TV special, we were thrilled to help,” said Emily Stevenson of Gluestick Music. “With live concerts on hold, we agreed this would be a great way to let people know how depleted the food banks are in their local communities, while also giving them the music connection they’ve been missing.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.