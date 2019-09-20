Great Smoky Mountains National Park to implement single-lane closures Monday

Single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will begin Monday for routine maintenance.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement the temporary closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Wednesday, Sept. 25.

GSMNP enforces temporary single-lane closures on the most heavily-trafficked park roads for all roadside work done on foot.

During the closures, crews will be doing litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.

Officials said the roadways will remain open during these times, but drivers should expect traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

