Single mom adjusting to job layoffs after coronavirus shutdowns

New mother Sarah Christensen is proud of her 18-month-old daughter and being able to provide for her. She typically works two jobs, one in retail and the other in medical collections. Now she's struggling to determine when and if she can return to work or if she needs to apply for help.

"The date has not been decided now when they're opening up. So I don't even know when I'll go back to work for Altar'd State," said Christensen. "And my second job was laid off this week when the Knox County-wide shutdown happened for nonessential businesses."

Now Christensen is hoping she gets the opportunity to work her collections job from a home office, but that is yet to be determined. She is the sole provider for herself and her daughter, saying she does not receive any child support.

When asked if she'd looked into any kind of assistance during the time she is not working, she said she hadn't begun to look into things like unemployment benefits. "I don't even know what that looks like as far as how much am I gonna get? Is it just food stamps? What about my rent or my utilities? How am I supposed to compensate to be able to pay for those without any source of income at this point?"

Christensen said she could survive about a month without a paycheck but can't see a solid future beyond that. She also stressed that she must remain strong for daughter. "Being a mom you should know you have to be strong because you have other people looking to you. So falling apart and being on a worrisome level isn't going to fix anything. Trying to look at what is instead of what could be or being afraid of the unknown. You can't really focus on that, so just looking at what you have now and what you need to do and just kind of taking it one step at a time."

The Tennessee Talent Exchange is aiming to put people back to work now in the grocery and service industries.

Job opening information is available at Jobs 4 Tennessee.

You can find information here from the state of Tennessee about filing for unemployment benefits.

