Farragut sinkhole causes road closures at Sedgewick Dr. and Bishop Bridge Rd

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said a sinkhole in Farragut is causing road closures at the intersection of Sedgewick Dr. and Bishops Bridge Rd.

A detour is in place for traffic in the area.

Jacobs said repairs are expected to take at least a few days.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

"A sinkhole has opened up at the intersection of Sedgewick Dr. and Bishops Bridge Rd," said Jacobs. "We will be rerouting traffic there for a couple of days. Please look for the detour."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.