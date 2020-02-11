Sinkhole opens near McGhee Tyson Airport

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a sinkhole has opened near Tyson McGhee Airport.

The sinkhole is located along Alcoa Highway going southbound from the McDonald's. The sinkhole has an average diameter of 13.5 feet and is nearly 6 feet deep.

Officials said the threat of the sinkhole appears to travel into the slope and not under the road.

TDOT officials said the road does not appear to be endangered by the development of the sinkhole and there are currently no lane closures.

Geotechnical engineers will continue to monitor the area.

