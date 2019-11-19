Sisters step-in to support East Tennessee church that was burglarized

It only took one e-mail to seal the deal for Abigail, Amanda and Austyn Burkhalter.

Three young East Tennessee sisters are making a world of difference by spearheading city-wide book drive. / Source: WVLT

The girls got word someone stole nearly $40,000 worth of supplies, including books from Camp in the Community in Blount County.

"We needed to do something to try to help them have the opportunity and privileged that we have," Abigail said. The girls put out a call for book donations.

Maryville principals replied to their e-mail by putting out donation boxes at each school. In just one day, the books were stacking up.

"It's pretty amazing," Amanda said.

The girls said the idea was a no-brainer, given their love for books.

"Reading is just kind of a way that they can get their mind off of things that are challenging. They might be worrying about when they're going to eat next and stuff like that. When they have a book like that in their hands, they get embraced in the story," Amanda said.

They're also no strangers to giving. They have a candle making business called Candle 4 Kids. Proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Bank for kids. Though, it's the Thanksgiving Book Drive that taught them the more help the better.

"We're not the only people that actually noticed what's happened. So, we're trying to make a difference," Abigail said.

Their goal is to collect more than 1,200 books by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.