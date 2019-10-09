Six accused of stealing from church clothes closet in Kingston

Six Roane County suspects are accused of stealing from a local church. The Kingston Police Department said they have been arrested and charged with theft.

According to police reports, the individuals stole from Kingston United Methodist Church's Clothes Closet.

Police said security footage captured the suspects pull up to the store's donation drop-off location and fill up their van with donations and take off. According to reports, the drop-off was hit by thieves at least seven different times.

"Just pulling up and not looking to see what it was, but grabbing it and filling their car full of stuff," Pastor Charles Harrison said.

Regina Headrick, Paula Stinnett, Terri Golden, Tommie Woodby, David Abbott and Leslie Baker have been charge with theft under $500. Court dates are individually set, with the first one in early November.

The Clothes Closet takes donations from the community and is sold to those in need for cheap. Pastor Harrison said if someone still can't afford an item, they will give it out for free.

"If you really need something, come in and tell us. If you can't afford it, we'll give it to you. You don't need to come up and take it off in the middle of the night," he said.

All money made from the Clothes Closet goes to about 75 different missions around the world that Kingston UMC supports.

