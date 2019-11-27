Six arrested in Jefferson County drug bust

Six people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a Jefferson County residence on Tuesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

On November 26, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Clay Court. Investigators said they found nearly three ounces of meth, marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam, suboxone and a loaded firearm.

Arrests

- Nila Yates, 26, of Townsend was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

- Stacey C. Hart, 41, of Sevierville was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Benjamin Gehring, 35, of Baxter was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

- Deanna Franklin, 64, of Jefferson City, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II with intent to sell or deliver, simple possession of schedules 6, 5, 4 and 2, possession of legend drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and driving while in possession of meth.

- Jacob Lethco, 30, of Rutledge, was arrested on an outstanding capias

- Christopher Lyle, 44, of New Market was arrested on an outstanding capias.

The suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.