A Sunday tradition, six decades in the making

For decades, Reverend J. Bazzel Mull and his wife Elizabeth brought Southern Gospel music into homes across the region.

Rev. J. Bazzel Mull & Lady Mull hosting the Mull Singing Convention / Source: (WVLT/ Mull Singing Convention)

Each and every Sunday, the pair graced TV screens. Supplying the best in Southern Gospel, as well as words of wisdom.

Their daughter Charlotte eventually joined the show, and after all three passed away, it was time for someone new to carry on this Sunday tradition.

Tommy Spencer took over as the new permanent host, changing the name. "That's where we got the name from." Said Spencer. "It was the Mull Singing Convention, and when J. Bazzel, Mrs. Mull, and Charlotte passed away, the grandson asked me to pick up the torch and continue the show but we just renamed it Sunday Tradition."

For Spencer's family, watching the Reverend and Lady Mull was what they looked forward to every week.

"We used to wake up in the morning and watch the Mull Singing Convention, that was the thing to do back in the early 70's. We used to watch it all the time and then we'd go to church. That was history. It was the thing you did."

With Spencer at the helm, the show is now in its 6th decade, making it the longest-running locally-produced show in America.

"I wake up sometime and I'm like I can't believe I'm driving to the TV station to tape Sunday Tradition. This is a show that I've watched all my life and just wanted to be on to sing, and gosh now I'm the host and I own the show and it's crazy it really is."

Much of the shows fans are folks from older generations... But the revival among younger people, give Spencer hope that the show has many more decades to come

"We see a lot of younger people that are really getting into the music and the style of it. People love it, people still love it. Amazing people still love it."

